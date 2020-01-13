Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26
New Delhi: No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.
According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, "no landing and take-off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".
Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.
