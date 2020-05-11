Reopen All Of Delhi Except Containment Zones: Arvind Kejriwal To PM
New Delhi: Economic activities should be allowed in Delhi except in containment zones, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday in an online meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss on the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Last week, the Chief Minister had said that Delhi was prepared to handle coronavirus cases in the city and ready to lift the lockdown. "The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," declared the Chief Minister at a press conference.
However, he was contradicted a day later by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who said Delhi should allow "only minimum relaxations" and stringent measures are required to tackle the highly contagious coronavirus in the city,
PM Modi held his fifth consultation with Chief Ministers on Monday to discuss the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
