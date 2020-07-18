India logs highest single-day spike of nearly 35,000 cases

New Delhi: With a record increase of nearly 35,000 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally zoomed past 10 lakh mark on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark on July 14.



With 34,956 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 10,03,832, and the death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day. With 22,942 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of cured patients increased to 6,35,757 at the rate of 63.33 per cent.

As per Union Health Ministry's data, there are 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to Ministry's data, the states that have added most of the new cases in a single-day include Maharashtra (8,641), Tamil Nadu (4,549), Karnataka (4,169), Andhra Pradesh (2,593), Uttar Pradesh (2,058), West Bengal (1,690), Telangana (1,676), Delhi (1,652), Bihar (1,152) and Assam (1,088). These 10 states have added total 29,268 new infections which amount to about 84 per cent of the total single-day caseload.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested total 1,30,72,718 samples, including 3,33,228 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. The testing facilities have been ramped up to 1,244, which includes 880 labs in the ICMR network and 364 in the private sector.

In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that if COVID-19 cases keep spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10. However, the Gandhi scion also asked the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country."

Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,84,281 followed by Tamil Nadu (1,56,369), Delhi (1,18,645), Karnataka (51,422), Gujarat (45,481), Uttar Pradesh (43,441) and Telangana (41,018), etc.