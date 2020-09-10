Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062

New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.



The total cases mounted to 44,65,863, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The fatality rate has dropped to 1.68 per cent while the recovery rate was at 77.74 per cent.

There are 9,19,018 active cases in the country which comprise 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, it went past 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to ICMR, a total of 5,29,34,433 samples have been tested up to September 9 with 11,29,756 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 1,172 new deaths included 380 from Maharashtra, 128 from Karnataka, 74 from Andhra Pradesh, 71 from Punjab, 70 from Chhattisgarh, 65 each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 53 from West Bengal and 31 from Madhya Pradesh.

The total 75,062 deaths included 27,787 from Maharashtra, 8,090 from Tamil Nadu, 6,808 from Karnataka, 4,638 in Delhi, 4,634 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,112 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,730 in West Bengal, 3,149 in Gujarat and 2,061 in Punjab, 1,640 from Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 from Rajasthan and 927 from Telangana.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to verification and reconciliation.