'Ready for talks but govt should send concrete proposal instead of love letters'

New Delhi: Hardening their position, protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks.



Reading out a reply to the government's talks offer during a press conference, farmers leaders said they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said if the government takes one step, farmers will take two, and asked it to stop writing 'love letters'.

As the Centre remains locked in a standoff with farmers, whose protest against the new farm laws is now in its fourth week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with peasants from six states on December 25. On the occasion, Modi will digitally deposit a total of Rs 18,000 crore in the bank accounts of nine crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," the PMO said in a statement. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

This outreach comes even as farmer unions urged the Centre to "abandon its stubbornness" and take the discussion forward with an "open mind and neat intention".

Several leaders have voiced their support for the agitating farmers, including Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla alleged that the government wanted to tire out the farmers so that the protest would end.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting at several Delhi border points for the last 27 days, alleged that the government is treating the farmers as its "political opponents".

"We have already told Home minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka told reporters, after a meeting of union leaders that lasted for over three hours.

"Farmer unions are ready to hold talks with the government and that they are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind," said Yadav, who is also a member of Morcha.

He alleged that the Union government is holding parallel talks with farmer unions that have no relation with the protest and termed it as an attempt to derail the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

"We urge you (government) not to repeat those meaningless amendments that we have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing that can become an agenda for fresh talks," Yadav said while reading out the reply sent to the Centre's letter dated December 20.

"We are surprised that the government is not able to understand our basic objections. Representatives of farmers have demanded a complete repeal of these farm laws... but the government wants to cleverly project our demands for amendments.

"In our previous talks, we have clearly told the government that they don't want amendments," Morcha said in its letter.

Kakka said that the government should "abandon its stubbornness" and accept the demands of farmers, adding that the Centre should create a conducive environment for talks. Molla alleged that the government has been playing to the gallery.

During the day, farmers observed 'Kisan Diwas' — the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, by urging people to skip one time meal to express solidarity with their agitation.

Several farmers visited 'Kisan Ghat' here on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies. To mark 'Kisan Diwas', protesting farmers at Ghazipur border also held a 'havan'.