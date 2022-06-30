Rally in Udaipur against murder of tailor
Udaipur: Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with permission of the district administration.
Additional DG Dinesh MN, who is camping in the city, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed on the route of the march.
Though it was called a silent march, slogans in support of Hindu religion were raised by some members.
Some people were also seen carrying saffron flags.
The tailor was attacked Tuesday afternoon by two men who posted a video of the brutal attack with a cleaver on social media and claimed that they had avenged an insult to Islam.
The Centre and the state government have termed the Udaipur murder as a terror incident.
The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to take over the investigation. "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, it had said.
The autopsy report showed 26 injury marks, including those caused by a sharp-edged weapon, on the tailor's body, police sources had said.
Curfew remained clamped in the city and heavy deployment of police has been made.
Two Additional Director Generals, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.
