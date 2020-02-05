Rajinikanth makes his stance clear: CAA not a threat to Muslims, NPR essential

Actor Rajinikanth Wednesday said political parties with ulterior motives in Tamil Nadu were instigating the public on the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking to the reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, the actor said he would be the first to raise his voice if there was any threat to Muslims in the country.

"There is no threat to Muslims. Political parties are spreading fake information on the CAA for political gain, and religious heads are also siding with them. This is very wrong. The Centre has clearly stated CAA does not affect Indian citizens. It is about providing citizenship to the residents of neighbouring countries. Political parties are spreading panic amid Muslims over the law," Rajinikanth said.

"Muslim communities have the highest rights in the country. During Partition, (some) Muslims decided this is their motherland and said they would live here whether it is life or death. How can anyone send them out of the country? I will be the first one to raise my voice if there is any threat to Muslims here."

Rajinikanth added that students protesting against CAA should "analyse the issue deeply" before getting involved. "Students should analyse the issue deeply… they need to have a word with their professors or elders before getting involved in these protests. Otherwise, political leaders will try to use your potential. Also, you never know how the police will react to a situation… you might land up in trouble."

Rajinikanth said the NPR was essential to differentiate between Indian citizens and foreigners. "NPR is essential and required. The Congress had done it in 2010, it was done in 2015, and it has to be done in 2021. Don't we need to know who are the local citizens and foreign nationals?" he asked.

On NRC, the actor said details would only emerge after it is drafted. "NRC has not been implemented yet… the Centre is thinking about it. After the NRC draft proceedings, we will get to know the full details."

When asked about the summons he received regarding the violence in Thoothukudi, Rajinikanth said, "I have not received any notice till now. Once I do, I will definitely extend my full co-operation."

Regarding Sri Lankan Tamils, Rajinikanth opined that refugees need to be provided with dual citizenship. "We should not the disturb the people present in Sri Lanka, we should not consider them as a minority. They have been living there since the Chola period."

(Inputs from The Indian Express)