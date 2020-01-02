Raise your voice against persecution of minorities in Pak, says PM

Speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the amended Citizenship Act and asked anti-CAA protesters to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities of the past. "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Karnataka's Tumakuru city to attend a series of events on Thursday. The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will also attend a programme in Junior College Grounds. He will also address a gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony.

In view of his visit, the Karnataka government has made elaborate security arrangements. On Wednesday, citing security concerns, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a notification prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems etc during the visit of the Prime Minister.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)