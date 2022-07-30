Rain brings mercury down Saturday morning in Delhi; more expected

New Delhi: Light to moderate rainfall early in the morning on Saturday kept the mercury down in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below this time of the season, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.



According to the IMD, a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected during the day.

Many parts of Delhi will receive intense rainfall on Saturday, Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (44) category around 9.30 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.