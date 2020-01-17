Rahul hits out at NIA chief, says best way to 'silence' Davinder Singh is to give him case
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the best way to "silence" Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was to hand the investigations against him to NIA chief Y C Modi, under whose care the case will be "as good as dead".
Training his guns on the National Investigation Agency chief, Gandhi said he had earlier investigated the Gujarat riots and the Harem Pandya assassination cases.
"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA," Gandhi said on Twitter, adding that the agency is headed by "another Modi" who investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya's assassination.
In his care, "the case is as good as dead", Gandhi alleged.
Using the hashtag "WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced", the Congress leader asked "And why".
Singh was arrested on Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.
