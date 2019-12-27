Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year: BJP
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his claim that the National Population Register is a "tax" on the poor and said he is the "liar of the year" for his comments which have "embarrassed" people and his Congress party.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR.
The NPR does not involve any monetary transaction and its data is used to identify the poor so that government welfare schemes could reach the targeted people, he said.
A similar exercise was undertaken in 2010 as well, he said.
"When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lie all the time. Now he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of the liar of the year, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and entire country," Javadekar told reporters.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BHEL commissions renovated 60 MW unit27 Dec 2019 6:14 PM GMT
Labour Ministry to enforce EPFO's move to restore pension...27 Dec 2019 6:14 PM GMT
NMDC says talks underway for extension of Donimalai mine...27 Dec 2019 6:13 PM GMT
Sebi slaps Rs 8 lakh fine on ABG Shipyard's officials27 Dec 2019 6:12 PM GMT
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope27 Dec 2019 6:12 PM GMT