Put my life in danger for the country, how can I be a terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal on BJP's jibe
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP on Thursday after being labeled a "terrorist" by BJP MP Parvesh Singh during campaigning. In a press conference this morning, Kejriwal said he is "hurt" by the accusations. "I have never thought of myself or my family… I have put my life in danger for the country… how have I become a terrorist?" he said.
Listing the achievements of his party in the last five years, Kejriwal questioned if "terrorists work like this." "Throughout my life, I have struggled for the people, every day I try to work for the people and this nation. I have provided a good education for our children. Does that make me a terrorist?"
In an emotional appeal to the voters, Kejriwal said the people of Delhi will have to decide if he is a "terrorist" or their "own son" who has built schools and hospitals in the national capital.
Singh, who has been removed from BJP's list of star campaigners by order of the Election Commissioner for statements given to news agency ANI, was allegedly heard calling the CM a terrorist during a public meeting in Madipur on Tuesday. "Kejriwal jaise atankwadi iss desh main chhupe baithe hain. Hum toh sochne pe majboor hote hain ki Kashmir main Pakistan ke atankwadiyon se ladein ya Kejriwal jaise atankwadiyon se iss desh main ladein (Terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in the country. We are forced to wonder if we should fight Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir or terrorists like Kejriwal in the country)," he says.
The AAP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma and demanded registration of an FIR against him. In its complaint, AAP has said by equating Kejriwal to the "anti-national forces" fighting India, Verma has tarnished the image of the chief minister.
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: "It's unfortunate that even after our complaint, BJP leader and MP Parvesh Singh called the Delhi CM a terrorist… We believe a big conspiracy is underway whereby all BJP leaders are openly abusing and using objectionable words against CM."
