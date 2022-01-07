Punjab govt orders judicial probe, Centre hints at big & tough decisions

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home ministry gathers information.



The Supreme Court also took note of the matter and the Punjab government announced a two-member committee to probe the episode, as the BJP and the Congress continued to spar over it. The committee will submit a report in three days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also constituted a three-member committee to probe into the security lapse during Modi's visit to Punjab led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, also comprising Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S Suresh, IG, SPG.

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag "LongLivePMModi".

Punjab BJP leader met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, seeking the dismissal of the state's Home minister and its police chief.

At a rally in Uttarakhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also slammed the Punjab government over the lapse.

In a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. The Centre blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the breach.

Punjab Chief Minister, however, claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by the PM led to the situation and there was no security threat to him.

On Thursday, however, the state government constituted a two-member committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into the incident.

The panel of retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma will submit its report on the lapses in three days.

The Union Home ministry had earlier directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment.

In Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur indicated that the Home ministry will act on the security breach.

"The Home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps... big and tough decisions will be taken by it," Thakur told reporters during a briefing on a Cabinet meeting.

"It is my firm belief that the country's judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken," the minister added.

Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind, who expressed concern over the security lapse.

"President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday," the President's secretariat said on Twitter. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse, it added.

Earlier, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the security breach. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission on the issue.

"Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow as the first item," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said.

In Uttarkashi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said if the safety of the Prime Minister cannot be ensured, it would be "difficult to prevent the disintegration of the country's democratic institutions".

The Punjab BJP said it did not have any expectations from the committee set up by the state government to probe Wednesday's incident.

"The Chief Minister is the conspirator of this conspiracy. What will this committee set up by his government do?" Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma told reporters after meeting the Governor.

The delegation demanded the dismissal of the state Home minister — Deputy Chief Minister Sukjinder Singh Randhawa holds the portfolio and DGP S Chattopadhyay over the lapse.