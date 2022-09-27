Punjab CM Mann moves confidence motion in state Assembly

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday moved a confidence motion in the state assembly.



Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to convene the House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session of the Assembly.

The CM tabled the Motion of Confidence, but two BJP MLAs -- Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan -- had earlier walked out of the House after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that Mann would move the confidence motion.