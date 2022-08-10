Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed clubbing and transfer of all present and future FIRs lodged across the country against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also extended the interim protection from any coercive action to Sharma till the probe is concluded by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police.

It said IFSO shall be at liberty to take assistance from other police forces to take the case to a logical end.

"Since this Court has already taken cognizance of the serious threat to life and security of the petitioner (Sharma), we direct that all FIRs against Nupur Sharma be transferred and clubbed for the investigation to the Delhi Police.

"In particular facts and circumstances, we clarify and deem it appropriate that the investigation is carried out by Delhi police. The petitioner shall be at Liberty to pursue her rights and remedies by approaching Delhi High Court for quashing the current and future FIRs," the bench said.

The top court allowed Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Sharma, submitted that she was receiving summons from the West Bengal government despite the apex court order.

The apex court also refused the prayer of senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the West Bengal government, seeking an investigation by a court-appointed SIT.

Guruswamy submitted the accused cannot be allowed to pick the jurisdiction and her statement has caused maximum damage in West Bengal.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

On July 19, the apex court granted interim protection from arrest till August 10 to Sharma in connection with the FIRs filed against her.

It had also protected her from any coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".