Prophet remark row: City police Commissioner holds talks with Muslim leaders
Mangaluru: Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar held talks with Muslim religious leaders in the wake of reports that various outfits are planning to hold protests in the city against the derogatory statements by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.
Shashi Kumar, who called a meeting of religious leaders on Monday, told reporters that messages in some social media groups hinted that protests similar to those held all over the country need to take place in Mangaluru also.
The meeting was called after some Muslim leaders expressed concern over this. Around 60 leaders participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation to maintain peace and harmony, he said.
Kumar said the police department is aware of miscreants giving wrong information to the community sitting at a distant place with the intention of provoking religious sentiments. He urged the people not to listen to such rumours.
Muslim leaders who took part in the meeting clarified that no discussion was held on holding protests in the city on the issue, he said.
