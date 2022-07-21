Prominent leaders being subjected to harassment, says oppn ahead of Sonia's ED questioning
New Delhi: Various opposition parties on Thursday accused the Modi government of unleashing a relentless campaign against its political opponents through "mischievous" misuse of probe agencies.
Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.
"The Modi 'sarkar' has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the leaders charged in a joint statement.
"We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi 'sarkar' that is destroying the social fabric of our society," they also said in the statement.
Leaders of the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP were present in the meeting.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP will be swept away from power in 2024, pave way for people's govt: ...21 July 2022 12:43 PM GMT
CBI files charge sheet against Guj cadre IAS officer for 'bribery' in...21 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 2521 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims21 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Disqualified RJD MLA sentenced to 10 years RI in another arms case21 July 2022 12:12 PM GMT