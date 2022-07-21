Prez polls: Murmu leads after first round of counting
New Delhi: The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting, Returning Officer P C Mody said on Thursday.
Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid, he said.
With each MP having a vote value of 700 in this presidential election, Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19 per cent of the total valid MP votes, indicating some cross-voting in her favour, officials said.
On the other hand, Sinha's total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81 per cent of the total valid votes.
The counting for the second round of votes of the MLAs has begun, officials said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP will be swept away from power in 2024, pave way for people's govt: ...21 July 2022 12:43 PM GMT
CBI files charge sheet against Guj cadre IAS officer for 'bribery' in...21 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 2521 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims21 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Disqualified RJD MLA sentenced to 10 years RI in another arms case21 July 2022 12:12 PM GMT