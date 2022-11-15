President Murmu arrives in J'khand; pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Khunti (Jharkhand): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the Jharkhand capital on Tuesday morning and straightaway went to the birthplace of Birsa Munda where she paid floral tributes at a bust of the tribal icon on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Upon landing at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi around 9 am, the President was welcomed by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

From there, she flew on an Indian Air Force chopper to Birsa Munda's village Ulihatu, where she was joined by Union ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi.

The former Jharkhand governor, who arrived in the state for the first time after becoming the President, was accorded a warm welcome by villagers at Ulihatu, around 70 km from state capital Ranchi.

At Ulihatu, she paid floral tributes at a bust marking the birthplace of the tribal icon.

Even though common people were not allowed at the main venue due to security reasons, Birsa Munda followers, decked up in traditional attires, flocked on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the President.