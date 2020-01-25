President Kovind underlines central tenets of democracy—justice, liberty, equality
President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and stressed on the need to "hold fast to constitutional methods" of achieving social and economic objectives.
He also said that the youth should not forget "the gift of non-violence Gandhi gave to humanity". "Gandhiji's talisman for deciding whether an act is right or wrong also applies to the functioning of our democracy," the president said in his customary address to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day.
"Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," President Kovind said in his address.
President Kovind also said that modern India comprises three organs – Legislature, Executive and Judiciary – which are necessarily interlinked and interdependent. "Yet, on the ground, the people comprise the State. 'We the People' are the prime movers of the Republic. With us, the people of India rests the real power to decide our collective future," he said.
(Inputs and image from the indian express)
