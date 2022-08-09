Post pandemic, less than 50% of children able to catch up with age-appropriate learning: Survey
New Delhi: Less than 50 per cent of children are able to catch up with their age-appropriate learning following the Covid pandemic and they get distracted easily, a new survey on learning loss and education recovery has claimed. Over 48,000 students participated in the survey by the Smile India foundation. It covered urban, rural and aspirational districts of 22 states.
"According to teachers, less than 50 per cent of children have been able to cope with the learning loss over the last two years and are able to catch up on their age-appropriate learning currently," it said.
"These are mostly those students who have been regularly performing well prior to the pandemic as well. Hence, bringing the rest of the students to par with their expected learning level will require some time and effort in the upcoming months," the survey said.
Fifty-eight per cent of teachers were of the opinion that children have missed on social skills and now get distracted easily, it added. "Their attention span has gone low."
The survey noted that parents have started getting more involved in their wards' education. Forty-seven per cent of them were of the view that there is an increased interaction between them and teachers in schools as well as over phone calls, it said.
"Thirty-eight per cent of parents started interacting with teachers by visiting schools, and there is a 27 per cent increase in attendance in Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs). Fifty per cent of parents interviewed felt the absence of digital learning resources like devices, networks, and data packs made the learning experience inadequate for the children during the pandemic," the survey said.
Thirty-one per cent of parents' most preferred mode of learning during the pandemic was direct classes in offline mode or cluster classes, it said, adding: "Twenty per cent felt worksheets and visits by teachers were very convenient and useful."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers dazzle on last day8 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mumbai court remands Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody8 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
CWG: Fast-rising boxer Sagar Ahlawat wins silver on international...8 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
CWG: India settle for silver in men's hockey, lose 0-7 to Australia in...8 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup8 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT