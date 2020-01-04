Portfolio allocation taking time as govt mulls new depts: NCP
Mumbai: The NCP, which is sharing power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, on Saturday said the allocation of portfolios to ministers is taking time as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is mulling creation of some new departments.
NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik made this comment in the wake of reports, which claimed that differences among the three ruling parties over sharing of portfolios is causing the delay in the allocation.
Malik said portfolios are likely to be allocated on Monday.
"The government is mulling creation of new portfolios.
So, it is taking some time, nothing else," the NCP leader said, dismissing the media reports.
"The allocation should be done by Monday," he told PTI over phone.
Although Malik did not specify the details, sources said that the government may have new ministers for the Chief Minister's Office, commerce, metro and others.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his council members two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had taken oath on November 28.
The first cabinet expansion took place on December 30.
The full-fledged allocation of portfolios, however, is yet to be done.
Sources said the Congress, which has been seeking two additional berths in the government, submitted its list of ministers with the departments allocated to them to the chief minister on Friday.
According to the earlier portfolio-sharing arrangement the three parties had decided that the Congress is to get 12 ministries in the 43-member council of ministers.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC4 Jan 2020 9:10 AM GMT