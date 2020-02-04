Political design behind anti-CAA protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: In his first poll rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue of Shaheen Bagh and other anti-CAA/NRC protests across the national Capital much like other senior party leaders and Union ministers have done so far, alleging that the protesters were being used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress to front their own respective political designs.



Addressing a poll rally in Karkardooma, Modi said these protests were inconveniencing the people of Delhi and other parties were capitalising on it. He said: "These protesters are using the Indian flag and the Constitution to protest against a law passed in Parliament and are resorting to violence. They are not even respecting court's directions to stop violence — the same courts enshrined in the Constitution they claim to protect."

Launching a scathing attack at the Opposition, Modi said: "Protests in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia over CAA are no coincidence but an experiment."

Modi said the people who had raised questions on the surgical strikes by the Army were today "saving those who want to break India into pieces."

He also spoke about the purported violence by some protesters and said damaging public property and resorting to violence was not a solution to any problem.

The Prime Minister further stated that the Shaheen Bagh protests have been inconveniencing so many people of Delhi who regularly travel between Noida and Delhi, adding that the Congress and AAP were trying to play vote-bank politics over the issue. Referring to the two parties, he said: "Such conspirators cannot be given power. Or else, other roads and parts of the city will also become like Shaheen Bagh." He said only the people of Delhi had the power to reject this kind of politics by voting for his party on February 8.

Besides, Modi also spoke about how his government at the Centre had solved the problem of unauthorised colonies in the Capital by bringing legislation for it, "which will benefit over 40 lakh" residents of Delhi. "This was a decades-long challenge that we solved. Promises were made and dates were given but nobody ever did anything to address the issue. Now, those who could not even dream of registering their homes are living those dreams," he said, adding that the Delhi BJP had also proposed a Colony Development Board for rapid development in these recently regularised unauthorised colonies.

"The people of Delhi had already decided which direction they wanted the Capital to go when they had voted in large numbers for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which has also strengthened the party at the state level," the Prime Minister said. Modi also said Central government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were not implemented in Delhi because of the AAP-government and that pucca homes would be provided to the homeless if the BJP forms government in Delhi. He also said that his party's government will bring gas connections, clean water and electricity to every household in Delhi.