Police probe shows left-wing students involved in JNU violence: Javadekar
New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Delhi Police's ongoing probe into the January 5 violence in JNU has made it clear that students affiliated to left-wing bodies were involved in the incident.
Attacking the opposition, he said CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and "they are now using students for their vested interests".
He also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow academic session to commence.
"Police has brought reality in light. It is clear that left wing students' outfits were involved in the attack," Javadekar said.
