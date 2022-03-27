PMGKAY: Centre extends free foodgrain distribution till Sept 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till September 2022. Under the PMGKAY, free foodgrain is provided to those in need.



"The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The decision comes after the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Saturday, which was headed by the Prime Minister. About 80 crore people will continue to get the benefit of this scheme for the next six months.The PMGKAY was launched by the Centre in March 2020 after the Covid pandemic breakout. Under the scheme, free foodgrain is provided to citizens in need through the public distribution system. All ration cardholders and those identified by the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme can avail benefits of the scheme.

Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said: "Under the world's biggest food security programme, the Modi government has ensured that the stove of every poor remains burning and no one goes hungry. The extension of PMGKAY till September 2022 by the Modi government despite the end of Covid shows their sensitivity towards the poor."

"About 80 crore people will continue to get the benefit of this important decision taken by the Modi government for the next 6 months. Under the ongoing PMGKAY program for the last 2 years, the Modi government will distribute 1,003 lakh metric tonnes of food grains at a total cost of Rs 3.4 lakh crores," he said in a tweet.