PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' here on June 5 on the occasion of the World Environment Day, his office said on Saturday.
The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, it said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey, it said.
Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India, the statement said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
As Cong camps in Udaipur, resentment among some party MLAs spills out4 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
PM Modi to address programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on Sunday4 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge...4 Jun 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Fire at chemical factory in Delhi, 5 firefighters hospitalised4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Minor girl gang-raped in Hyderabad4 Jun 2022 6:15 AM GMT