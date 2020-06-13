PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation, India's response
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.
He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.
Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824.
