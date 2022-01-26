PM Modi pays homage at war memorial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday.

Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony.

Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial.

The prime minister was seen wearing the Uttarakhand cap with an image of Brahmakamal, the state flower.

Official sources said Modi uses the flower whenever he offers prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. He also wore a stole from Manipur.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.