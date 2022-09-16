PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).



It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.



It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.



India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

