PM Modi inaugurates 3-day seminar on NEP in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a three-day seminar in Varanasi with over 300 educationists as participants deliberating on implementation of the National Education Policy.



The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Organized by the Ministry of Education in association with the University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University, the seminar brings together over 300 Vice Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policy makers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of NEP, 2020 can be taken further across the country after successful implementation of several initiatives in the last two years, according to a ministry statement.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present in the summit.