PM kicks off Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC 2020) in this tech city amid tight security in the presence of galaxy of top scientists, Nobel Laureates, dignitaries and students from across the country and the world over.

During his address, the Prime Minister called for new solutions to remove and reuse plastic waste and metal from the electronic waste. He also sought solutions to farmer-centric problems like the stubble burning.

"Along with plastic waste, we also need new technology, new solutions to remove and reuse the metal from electronic waste," Modi.

About 15,000 delegates, including two Nobel Laureates and eminent scientists from across India and abroad are attending the mega 5-day event at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), which is hosting the annual event.

He said he was happy that one of his first programmes at the start of a new year and a new decade was linked to science, technology and innovation.

"This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city linked with science and innovation," Modi said.

He said the country is starting the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development.

"My motto for the young scientists in this country has been - - Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development," Modi said.

He also said there is a need for a revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices.

"Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency," he asked.

While hailing the scientists, Modi said: "I congratulate the scientific community for being ranked third in the publication of scientific and engineering papers in the world from 6th a year ago,"

"Technology plays a crucial role in the development of a new India. Our government is working hard for the uplift of the rural people. Because of science and technology, we are able to transfer money directly to the bank accounts of farmers across the country," asserted Modi