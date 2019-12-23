PM hails regularisation; Kejriwal rues no work done

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at a rally spoke over a range of issues including the alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, and pollution. The rally was organised by the Delhi BJP to thank the Prime Minister for regularising 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the city.



In a statement, BJP said that the Centre's decision to regularise illegal colonies has helped 40 lakh people living in Delhi. While stressing on the Centre's decision to regularize illegal colonies, Modi said: "Now you have full rights to your house...Full rights."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP-led central government and the Congress on various issues while inaugurating the laying of sewer pipelines in Sonia Vihar and Sri Ram Colony areas of Karawal Nagar constituency. He said: "Out of the 1,797 colonies, we have constructed proper sewage systems, roads, sewer, and water pipelines and CCTV cameras in 1,281 colonies in the last five years. If we could do it in five years, why could they not do it in 70 years? They did not have the intent to work for these colonies. I am happy that all the development work is being done in the unauthorized colonies. We had sent a proposal to the Central Government to legalise the unauthorized colonies immediately after the formation of our government in 2015."