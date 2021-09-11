PM asks to augment oxygen distribution; states told to keep buffer stock of medicine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid situation and vaccination as the government noted high caseloads in states like Kerala and Maharashtra to say that there can be no room for complacency.



Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and of facilities supported under "COVID Emergency Response Package II", and it was noted that states have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas, a statement said.

States are being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in management of COVID-19, mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level, it added.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," the statement said.

However, the weekly positivity was at less than three per cent for the 10th consecutive week, it added.

Modi underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district, the government said.

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block.

Modi also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country and told that around one lakh oxygen concentrators and three lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.

He was also briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week-on-week test positivity rate in the country.

On vaccines, the statement noted that around 58 per cent of India's adult population has received the first dose and nearly 18 per cent both doses.

Modi was also updated about the vaccine pipeline and increased supply of vaccines.

He spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants.

He was informed that INSACOG (SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium) now consists of 28 labs distributed across the country.

The lab network is also linked with a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sewage sampling is also being done for genomic surveillance. States have been requested to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG regularly.

Modi highlighted the need to ensure adequate testing across the country and was told about the support being given to 433 districts to establish RT-PCR lab facility in public health facilities.

Meanwhile, India logged 34,973 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 11 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 77 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Health ministry said that nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.