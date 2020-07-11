PM appreciates efforts of Centre, Delhi govt in containing COVID situation in national capital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and directed that similar approach be adopted with other state governments in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.



He made these remarks at a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

Modi said the awareness about the pandemic should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid.

He said there is no room for any complacency in this regard, according to the statement.

Modi also directed that real-time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate.

"The prime minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi," the statement said.

"He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire NCR area," it said.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the cabinet secretary among others.

During the meet, the "successful example" of surveillance and home-based care through 'Dhanvantri Rath' in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places, the statement said.