Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Plane with 28 on board gone missing in Russias Far East

Plane with 28 on board gone missing in Russia''s Far East

Plane with 28 on board gone missing in Russias Far East
X

Moscow: A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X