Photo of Omar Abdullah with greyish-white long beard creates buzz on social media

Months after former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president Omar Abdullah was taken into preventive custody following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, an unverified picture of him sporting a greyish-white long beard has created a buzz on social media. While some took to Twitter to condemn the detention of the former chief minister, others welcomed him back and appreciated his new look.

Several social media users have shared this picture of the former chief minister on Twitter. The photo, however, couldn't be independently verified.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared the picture calling it 'unfortunate.'

On January 15, Abdullah was shifted to a house near his official residence from Hari Nivas as the Jammu and Kashmir administration planned to use the premises to accommodate a ministerial delegation from the Centre visiting the Valley.

Along with his father Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar was among the hundreds of political, social activists, lawyers and businessmen detained after the Centre diluted Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and divided Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, Mehbooba and other politicians were detained under section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows authorities and an executive magistrate to put any person under preventive custody for a period of six months if he receives information that the person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity.

