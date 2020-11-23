People coming to UP from Delhi to be tested for Covid

Lucknow: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that people who are coming to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi via flight, bus or train need to undergo COVID-19 test.



Speaking to media, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said that the state government is also discussing the number of people allowed to attend weddings or events in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. Recently, the state government scaled down the number of guests allowed at weddings and other social functions to 100 from its earlier relaxation of 200.

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered random testing for people travelling from Delhi to Noida, at the Noida border. This move comes came after the massive surge in Covid cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,588 fresh Coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 5,26,780, while the death toll rose to 7,559 with 35 more fatalities.

The fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (351), Meerut (283), Ghaziabad (189), Gautam Buddh Nagar (171), Kanpur (118), Allahabad (110) and Varanasi (102), a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh deaths, six were reported from Lucknow, four from Meerut, three from Jalaun, two each from Bahraich and Mathura, it stated.

As many as 4,95,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the state.