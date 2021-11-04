Pegasus-maker Israeli firm blacklisted by US for selling spyware

Washington: The US Commerce Department added Israel's NSO Group and Candiru to its trade blacklist on Wednesday, saying they sold spyware to foreign governments that used the equipment to target government officials, journalists and others.

Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD, from Singapore, were also listed. The Department said they trafficked in cyber tools used to gain unauthorised access to computer networks.

The companies' addition to the list, for engaging in activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests, means that exports to them from US counterparts are restricted. It for instance makes it a lot harder for US security researchers to sell them information about computer vulnerabilities.

In the past, the NSO Group and Candiru have been accused of selling hacking tools to authoritarian regimes. NSO says it only sells its products to law enforcement and intelligence agencies and takes steps to curb abuse.

An NSO spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Contact information for Candiru was not available.