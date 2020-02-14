Pay Rs 1.47 lakh cr by next hearing : Supreme Court slams Airtel, Vodafone over AGR dues, summons MDs for next hearing

Taking strong note of non-compliance of its earlier order, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notices of contempt to telecom giants Vodafone and Bharti Airtel over non-payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and summoned the managing directors of the firms for the next hearing on March 17. The firms were directed to pay an AGR of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT).

"We have dismissed the review plea in adjusted gross revenue case but still not a single penny has been deposited. Our conscience has been shaken by the way things are happening in the country," a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said.

"Pay up by the next date of hearing. This is the last opportunity all companies have. We must do this. Corruption of all kinds must stop," he added.

The bench, also comprising of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah, sought an explanation from the telecom companies on why contempt action should not be initiated against them for non-compliance of its order.

Justice Mishra also rapped an officer of the DoT for writing a letter to the Attorney General and other constitutional authorities saying they should not insist on payment of money by telcos and others and to ensure that no coercive action is taken against them.

"We don't know who is creating this nonsense, is there no law left in country," Justice Mishra said.

The court also said that the DoT officer's request to the AG must be withdrawn by evening, failing which he would be sent to jail.

(Inputs from indianexpress.com)