Pawar hosts oppn leaders; NCP says 'not a political or anti-BJP front meeting'

New Delhi: Leaders of eight opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Tuesday and discussed various issues facing the country, amid heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling BJP.



However, leaders who took part in the discussions asserted that it was a "non-political" meeting of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha along with others. A senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity before the leaders met, too dismissed the intense political buzz surrounding the meeting, saying it was "over-hyped and highly speculative".

The meeting lasted more than two hours and was attended by Omar Abdullah from National Conference, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Nilotpal Basu from CPI(M) and Sinha among others.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also participated. Besides politicians, several eminent personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Ambassador KC Singh and Justice (retd.) AP Shah were also present at the meeting.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, one of the founders of the Rashtriya Manch and NCP leader Majid Menon said it was not a meeting for forming an anti-BJP front or a non-Congress front. It was a non-political meeting, he asserted.

"It was not an anti-BJP political front meeting called by Sharad Pawar. It was a meeting of Rashtriya Manch held at his residence. Like-minded individuals or people with the same ideology attended the meeting and there were several apolitical personalities present in the meeting," Menon said. He also brushed off reports suggesting that an attempt is being made to form a non-Congress front.

There is no such attempt, he said, adding five Congress MPs including Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Manish Tewari and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were invited for the meeting but due to some pressing issues, they could not attend.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said the broader purpose of the meeting was to discuss people-centric issues and it was also felt there should be a platform where these can be brought into the mainstream.

Similar sentiments were expressed by CPI(M) leader Basu after the meeting saying that it was an interaction among like-minded people and should not be seen as a political meeting.

He said several issues such as "COVID management, 'attack' on institutions and unemployment, and rising inflation among others were discussed. Sinha formed the Rashtra Manch, a political action group, in 2018 that targeted the BJP-led government's policies.