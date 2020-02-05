Parliament LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha Wednesday that the Union Cabinet has cleared the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra. This was one of the rare occasions when the prime minister spoke in Lok Sabha before the Zero Hour. Since Parliament is in session, the government decided to inform the House on the important decision taken by the Cabinet. PM Modi added that the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam introduced on Wednesday the Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under the scheme announced in the Union Budget, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered today. Initiating the debate, Bhupender Yadav had accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)