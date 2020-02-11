Parliament Budget session LIVE Updates: BJP issues three-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament LIVE Updates: The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Tuesday, ANI reported. The MPs have been told "some very important" legislative work will be brought to the House, discussed and passed.

The first phase of the Parliament Budget session, that began on January 31, will conclude on Tuesday and will resume again from March 2 after a short recess.

In the Lok Sabha, the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, has been listed for passage. The Bill aims to provide for the resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore. Last week, when the Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Opposition said Bill's nomenclature was a bid to impose Hindi.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had announced Vivad se Vishwas scheme to resolve 4,83,000 direct tax disputes pending in various tribunals. Under the scheme, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay the due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

Besides, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to modify the list of the Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka is also slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha for consideration by Union Minister Arjun Munda.

