Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
Chennai: AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of the ousted leader, from the party.
Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.
Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership. In a party release, Palaniswami said the move is a disciplinary action and all the 18 of them have acted against party interests, principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Lok Sabha...14 July 2022 1:41 PM GMT
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya on a private visit, not granted asylum,...14 July 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK14 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Human trafficking: Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal...14 July 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Alt News co-founder Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIR lodged...14 July 2022 12:30 PM GMT