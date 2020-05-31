Pak shells areas along LoC in Poonch, man injured
Jammu: A 25-year-old man was injured in overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
The shelling in Mendhar and Balakote sectors started around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till 4:50 am, the officials said.
Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Gohlad, received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his house in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said.
They said over half a dozen villages in forward areas were hit by the overnight shelling, resulting in partial damage to two houses.
The shelling was intense in Mendhar sector.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side could not be ascertained immediately, the official said.
Panic-stricken people in border areas spent the whole night in bunkers and other safe places, they said.
A defence spokesman said the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and lobbing mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors.
On Saturday, Pakistan had targeted forward areas in Kirni and Khari Karmara areas of Poonch district.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Pain of the poor and labourers hit hard by coronavirus...31 May 2020 7:15 AM GMT
Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, ...31 May 2020 6:59 AM GMT
40 million children aged 13 to 15 years using tobacco...31 May 2020 6:55 AM GMT
Couldn't sleep the night before my Test debut: Raina31 May 2020 6:49 AM GMT
Google delays Android 11 Beta launch owing to protests in US31 May 2020 6:47 AM GMT