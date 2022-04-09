Paid Covid precaution doses for all adults from April 10

New Delhi: Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.



According to official sources, the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said. The final guidelines on the precaution dose for people above 18 will soon be issued.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

"Adding an extra layer of safety! precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

After the announcement, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla welcomed the government's move to allow the precaution dose to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres, saying it will further provide long-term protection against the virus and aid ease of travel.

"End-users will pay Rs 600 for the booster dose and the hospitals will get at discounted price," he said in a statement.

The ongoing free COVID-19 inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years will be accelerated, the ministry stated.

So far, about 96 per cent of all those above the age of 15 years in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 185.38 crore.

Meanhwhile, India logged 1,109 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases dipped to 11,492. The death toll climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.