Owner of SUV which caused explosives scare near Ambani's house found dead

Mumbai: Hiren Mansukh, owner of the vehicle with explosives which had been found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence last week, was found dead in a creek in neighboring Thane on Friday, police said.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing on Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road, a senior official of Thane Police said.

Mansukh's Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near `Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said it had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh's statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

On Friday afternoon his family members approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the death of aprime witness showed that something was fishy.

"I reiterate the demand that the case be handed over to the NIA," the BJP leader said.



