Over 66.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

New Delhi: More than 66.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, and over 1.56 crore doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.



The ministry said over 4.37 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.