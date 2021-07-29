Over 2.88 crore balance COVID-19 doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre

New Delhi: More than 2.88 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.



Over 47.48 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 53,05,260 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 44,74,97,240 doses, the ministry said

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.