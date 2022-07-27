'Over 1,800 NGOs' FCRA licences cancelled in 3 yrs'
New Delhi: Over 1,800 NGOs' FCRA licences were cancelled by the government for the violation of provisions of the law in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said here on Tuesday.
FCRA licence renewal applications of 783 NGOs were also denied by the government in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he informed the Lok Sabha.
"During the preceding three years (2019, 2020, 2021) registration certificates of 1,811 number of associations have been cancelled under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA 2010)," he said replying to a written question.
The minister said reasonable opportunities of being heard are given to the Non-Government Organisations by issuing them show-cause notice before a decision regarding their cancellation of registration is taken.
He said applications for renewal of certificates of registration issued under the FCRA, 2010 are processed as per provisions of FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder.
