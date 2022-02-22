Over 175.78 cr cumulative vax doses administered

New Delhi: India logged 16,051 new Coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.



The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 175.78 crore on Monday, the ministry said. More than 32 lakh (32,03,706) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

More than 1.91 crore (1,91,45,905) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far, it said.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,24,284, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The 206 new fatalities include 92 from Kerala and 18 from Karnataka.